Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.36.

RTX opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

