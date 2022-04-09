Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of KOS opened at $7.68 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.