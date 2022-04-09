RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

