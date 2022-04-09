National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.