Bitcoin Incognito Trading Up 69.7% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $30,958.02 and $261.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

