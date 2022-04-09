Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

