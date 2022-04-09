-$0.40 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 3.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,086,389 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,174,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.