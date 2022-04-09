Spaceswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.34 or 0.07536148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.28 or 1.00127313 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

