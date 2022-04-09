Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

