Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VERV has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

VERV opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

