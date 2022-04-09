Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.52 Million in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Westlake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westlake by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Westlake by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Westlake by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,279,000.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

