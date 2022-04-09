Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

SYF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

