Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

