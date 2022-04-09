Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

