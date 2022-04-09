D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 781 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

