Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

