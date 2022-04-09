Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

