ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $107.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $71.74 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $70.95 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ITT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 91.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

