Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

