ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance its financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash-generating capacity enables it to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is still likely to keep the investment income under pressure. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. A rising debt level leads to an increase in its interest expenses. Also, weak ROE and volatility in premium retention continue to bother. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.