Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Flex stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

