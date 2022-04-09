RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.17.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

