Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

