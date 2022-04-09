Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.07.

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

