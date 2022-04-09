Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 9617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

