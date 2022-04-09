iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

