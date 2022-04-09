Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT at $2.68

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

