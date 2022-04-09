Analysts Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target at $64.50

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

CLLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

