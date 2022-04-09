$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 347,576 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

