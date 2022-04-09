Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.68. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

