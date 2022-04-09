BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
BlackBerry stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.