Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

