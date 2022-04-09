Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

