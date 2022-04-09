Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.67% of Golden Entertainment worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

