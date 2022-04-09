Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $9,144,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in TechTarget by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,569,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

