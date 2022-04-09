Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $9,144,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in TechTarget by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,569,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
