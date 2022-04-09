3,715 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,715 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,091,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.