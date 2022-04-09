Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 161,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.