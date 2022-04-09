$0.11 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Century Casinos reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.