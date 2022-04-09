Analysts Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.80. Bread Financial reported earnings per share of $6.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $19.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bread Financial.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
About Bread Financial (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
