Analysts Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.80. Bread Financial reported earnings per share of $6.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $19.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bread Financial.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BFH opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bread Financial (BFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.