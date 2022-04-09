HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $64.75

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.75, but opened at $62.14. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 3,654 shares trading hands.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after buying an additional 805,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.