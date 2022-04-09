Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $38.52 on Friday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

