Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

ANNX opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Annexon has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $25.60.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 12,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

