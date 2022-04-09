Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 38429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a market cap of C$394.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.