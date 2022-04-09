Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $253.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

