Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

