Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $166.67

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.