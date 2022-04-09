Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $235.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

