Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WLL opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 211.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

