Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

TRNO opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after buying an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 312,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

