$0.27 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

